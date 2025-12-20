Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: EP on Penelope, Colin story

We recognize fully heading into Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix that Benedict and Sophie will be the principal romance. However, this hardly means that the show is abandoning other people you have come to care about! Penelope and Colin are going to be back following an enormous season 3 arc, and there is still quite a bit here to explore.

After all, how can there not be after the big Lady Whistledown reveal? If she wants to continue this role, she really has to find a new equilibrium and way in which to do it. As you would imagine, that is hard when people know who you are — it changes their relationship with you on many fronts!

With all of this in mind, showrunner Jess Brownell set the table for the Colin / Penelope story ahead in an interview with TVLine:

Penelope and Colin are definitely back for more. You may or may not find them in yet another carriage. It’s a big season for Penelope, actually, because she finally came out as Lady Whistledown, so she’s having to navigate what it’s like being a gossip columnist when the people you’re writing about know you’re the one writing about them. Colin is there to support her, but it’s going to put pressure on each of them for sure.

We do appreciate that for at least the past couple of seasons, we have had more natural follow-ups on key relationships at the heart of Bridgerton. It is a nice change after season 1 has largely disappeared off the screen at this point. Hopefully, this continues moving into future seasons, as we know at this point that there is more officially coming through at least season 6.

