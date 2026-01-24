Tracker season 3 spoilers: Erica Durance, David Ramsey to appear

The latest Tracker season 3 guest-star news is here, and it is pretty big for anyone who is nostalgic for a certain era of CW programming. After all, Justin Hartley once played the Green Arrow over on Smallville, and he is about to be joined by someone also familiar to that world in Erica Durance!

As first reported by Matt’s Inside Line, you are going to be seeing Durance appear in the upcoming March 22 episode in the role of Laura, described as “an accomplished stuntwoman who enlists tracker Colton Shaw (Hartley) to find her stuntman boyfriend, Baxter, after he disappears from a film set.”

As if this news was somehow not enough for you, know that the part of Baxter will be played by David Ramsey, who has a unique Green Arrow connection of his own! After all, he starred on Arrow for many years alongside Stephen Amell.

One of the things that we have appreciated about Tracker over the years at this point is that they have shown a certain willingness to be meta with some of their choices. You have great performers, but also people like this and then Sofia Pernas or Jensen Ackles who have relationships with Hartley in the real world. We do think this is a smart way to keep viewership up.

We don’t think that we even have to say it at this point, but we are still talking about one of the most successful series that CBS has. The hard thing right now is still enduring the long midseason wait. Because of a combination of factors, including the NFL and then also the Olympics, we are waiting until the start of March to see season 3 come back on the air.

