Tracker season 4 renewal confirmed at CBS

If you have been eager to get some sort of confirmation that a Tracker season 4 is officially coming to CBS, we have it for you now!

This week, the fine folks over at the network officially confirmed that another batch of episodes is coming for Justin Hartley and the rest of the cast. Is this a surprise? Hardly, largely due to the fact that this has been one of the more successful shows that the network has. It has routinely generated solid ratings and, beyond that, has the potential to expand the universe a little bit further.

So how many more seasons could this show go? Our general feeling here is that it could make it all the way to a season 5 or 6 without any issue, even in a universe where shows are a little bit more expensive than they were several years ago.

As for when we are going to get more information on the future…

Let’s just say that this is a Pandora’s Box that will take a little bit of time in order to open. We imagine that story-wise, some more details are going to emerge on what the future holds at the end of the season 3 finale. In May, we should learn whether or not the series is going to be coming back in the same Sunday timeslot. Meanwhile, we also tend to think that come the summer, we will get more in the way of actual premiere date. Until we hear otherwise, our general feeling is that we’re going to be seeing it arrive in either late September or, more likely, some point in October.

Now, as a quick reminder, season 3 is going to return with new episodes moving into March 1.

