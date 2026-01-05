Tracker season 3 spoilers: Is there hope for more Jensen Ackles?

We are at present right in the middle of a prolonged wait for more Tracker season 3 episodes and on the surface, we know what lies ahead. After all, the first episode back will resolve the big Keaton cliffhanger and likely introduce new challenges for Colter.

So what about beyond that? We recognize that guest stars are a part of what makes this show great, and there are few greater than Jensen Ackles as Colter’s brother Russell. He was around for the first two episodes of the season, so why wouldn’t you be excited to see more of him now?

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Elwood Reid indicated that there is at least a chance that we are going to see more from the Supernatural alum; however, it is far from guaranteed:

“We’re going to try … If Jensen has a hole in his schedule at the end of the year, I’d like to book him in there or try to get him in there. He’s just fun to have in the show. It all depends on — he’s a busy guy. He’s busy with The Boys offshoot [Vought Rising]. So, I mean, as soon as he gets done with that, like I said before, I grabbed him in his only vacation he had all year. I grabbed him for eight days of that vacation.”

One thing that Tracker clearly has going for it at this point is that Ackles and Justin Hartley are friends, which means working together is also an opportunity to hang out to a certain extent. Still, there is a lot of work that has to be done to make filming an episode happen, whether it be the schedules, the budget, or having the right story. For now, the one bit of solace we have is knowing that the story is at least there.

