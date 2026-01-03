Tracker season 3 episode 10: When to expect more details

For everyone out there who is ready to get into Tracker season 3 episode 10 over on CBS, first and foremost we understand! How could we not, all things considered? There is so much to look forward to when it comes to the Justin Hartley drama, though a lot of it will begin with trying to figure out whether or not Keaton will survive. (We’re not so worried about Colter — why would we be, all things considered? This is his show!)

Well, the bad news here is that we are going to be waiting until March to see the series back, and that does bring us over to the next big question: When we are going to learn some more news all about what’s coming.

So as we do look more and more towards the show’s return at the start of March, what we will say is this: Keep your eyes peeled come early February. That is when it makes some element of sense for a few more details to start to arrive, whether it be an official synopsis or a promo for what else is coming.

Even beyond episode 10, it goes without saying that there are plenty of reasons to be stoked for the future of this season. After all, let’s begin by noting that it has such a fantastic stable of guest stars that they can pull from at just about every moment. Meanwhile, Colter will keep traveling around, working to help people in need while also confronting some issues from his own past. There is so much to be excited about around every turn, and we do think that there is a good chance the show comes back for season 4.

