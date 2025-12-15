Tracker season 3 episode 9 cliffhanger: Is Keaton dead?

Given that Tracker season 3 episode 9 was the last installment for this calendar year, it makes sense there would be some sort of brutal cliffhanger. With that, what did we get? Well, think in terms of one that leaves multiple lives hanging in the balance, especially that of Keaton. He has been one of the more notable recurring characters in this world and yet, a search for Keaton’s old partner opened up a Pandora’s Box full of problems.

Now, we get to the good news and bad — you are going to get resolution for what transpired. However, that is still months away.

Speaking per TV Fanatic about those closing minutes, showrunner Elwood Reid promised that there will not be a time jump at all when Tracker is back:

It picks right up. I’m not going to speak to who lives or dies out of that car, but suffice it to say, Colter doesn’t just jump up and dust himself off. He’s got some severe problems. But as you know, the assassin and the rest of the case are ongoing, and we’re going to learn that there is somebody who needs saving, and it comes from a weird place.

So we just had a lot of fun tying all those threads together. And it was also an opportunity for us because we had a two-parter, we could set up more complicated, I hate to use the word ‘complicated,’ but more backstory, more kind of like, what are the cops up to?

Now as for why Keaton was chose for the cliffhanger in the first place, we tend to think it comes from a functional place above all else. Given that Colter is the core of this show, nobody is going to believe that Justin Hartley’s character will be killed off. How can you create stakes, then? You do things like this, where you have someone else in danger and no matter what, there are some emotional scars left behind.

For the time being, Keaton is not confirmed dead … but you are meant to very-much worry.

