Tracker season 3 episode 10 return date over at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, are you curious to get a Tracker season 3 episode 10 return date? Rest assured, we have that for you within … but be prepared to wait a while to see Justin Hartley and the rest of the cast back.

First and foremost, here is a reminder that there is no new episodes set for the remainder of the year. It is pretty standard for network TV shows to end around this time for the calendar year, so nothing may be stunning in regards to that. However, you will not see Tracker back until Sunday, March 1 — what gives with that?

Here is what we can say about the long break for now. First and foremost, CBS’ Sunday shows often do go on long midseason hiatuses to avoid competition from the Golden Globes / the NFL / the Oscars / a number of other big-time viewer draws elsewhere. Add to this the Winter Olympics for 2026, and it is another reason to steer clear. While live viewing may not be as essential to a show’s success as it was 10-20 years ago, it does still matter. Tracker is one of the most important shows the network has, and the last thing they want is to throw it to the wolves, airing it at a time of the year a lot of people will not be around to see it.

So when will we learn more about what’s coming?

Once again, you are going to be waiting a while. The earliest we would imagine a synopsis being released is in February. This is not one of those things CBS will want to promote too early, as they see no real value in doing that, only for viewers to then forget about it through the rest of the hiatus. This is a series that has a basic formula and through that alone, we would argue that you have at least a sense of what the next story will look like stylistically.

