Is Landman new tonight on Paramount+? Tommy Norris’ future

Is Landman new tonight on Paramount+? At this point, we can’t blame anyone who wants it. But are we about to actually get it? That is where, at least for now, there is some additional news to share.

Unfortunately, we cannot sit here and say that this is news that will make a lot of people happy. As great as it would be to see more of Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, last week marked the season 2 finale. The series was renewed a while ago for season 3, but now we have to sit around and wait in order to see it.

So can we at least start to map out a timeline here? Yes and no. All current indications suggest that Landman season 3 will be going into production in May, but that is always subject to change. We’re hoping for a late 2026 or early 2027 release; given that this is one of the most important shows that the streaming service has, we have a hard time thinking that they are going to deviate far from this.

So what is the story going to be moving forward?

We do think that we are set up for something super-exciting now, and it will likely begin with Tommy getting his new lease on life. He is now working on a separate oil company with Cooper, T.L., and the rest of his inner circle. This may be liberating, but it also comes at a cost. Remember what Gallino said to him: If there are no results for this arrangement, he may start taking from him every single person he loves. We do think we’re going to be getting a lot of danger on the show moving forward, the most since season 1.

