Landman season 3: Does Demi Moore expect to return?

We recognize that there are many burning questions entering a season 3 of Landman, with an especially big one being tied to Demi Moore. Is she going to be back as Cami after Tommy officially started a rival company to M-Tex?

At this point, you can really argue two different ways when it comes to her character’s future. There is one scenario in which Cami and Tommy just don’t interact much anymore and are off doing their own thing. Or, you can go the other way where they are rivals now! Tommy’s taken most of his people with him, and whatever conflicts are here are likely amplified further by the fact that the two have a longstanding personal history tied to Monty. We do not believe that any of this goes away.

So while co-creator Taylor Sheridan will likely have the final say on Moore’s future, it does seem like the actress herself very much wants to return. Take a look at her latest post now via Instagram:

That’s a wrap y’all on season two of [Landman]! Can’t wait to get back to Texas and continue on this amazing adventure!

We did wonder if Moore would be looking to do more film opportunities following her awards-season run for The Substance, but the good thing about this show is that it only films for a part of the year. There is room for her to do other projects if she so chooses, and we do continue to think that she will have some more juicy material here. While her role in season 1 was minimal, that was clearly by design in order to set up Cami taking over the company down the road.

