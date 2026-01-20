Landman season 3 spoilers: Will Tommy, Angela stay strong?

There is no denying that Tommy and Angela is one of the central relationships at the heart of Landman but at the same time, it feels foolish to say there are stable. There is almost always a lot of conflict here, beginning with where we saw the two of them!

Were they in a good spot at times at the end of season 2? Sure, but there are major challenges ahead. For starters, Tommy has started his own independent oil company and brought on board everyone from Cooper to TL to Rebecca to a number of other people he’s worked with over the years. That is sure to have some highs and lows attached to it. Beyond that, though, it is also important to note here that there are things Billy Bob Thornton’s character has seemingly not told Angela about at all — including what happened with Cooper over the past few episodes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking about a possible peaceful existence for Angela and Tommy to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Ali Larter had to say:

I just never think that will last. (Laughs.) They are solid for the day, until something else happens. She never found out that her son [Cooper] was in jail, so there could be a breakdown over that. There are so many different ways for it to go. I don’t think you’re ever going to see just a happy family home in the Norris household.

We personally do not think that Landman is going to be interested in splitting up Angela and Tommy, mostly because Taylor Sheridan loves to play around in the mess. At the same time, can you argue there is still room to explore conflict? 100%, especially since their own family could be in danger thanks to Gallino if the new oil company is not successful.

Related – When can you expect Landman season 3 to premiere?

What are you expecting to see from Angela and Tommy moving into Landman season 3?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







