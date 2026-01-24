Fallout season 2 episode 7 spoilers: A small story tease

In just a handful of days we are going to be seeing Fallout season 2 episode 7 arrive on Prime Video — so do we have a small tease now for what is ahead?

We should go ahead and note for a moment here that superficially, there is one thing that we’ve been hoping for throughout most of the past few days: To see Lucy not give in to Hank and continue to escort him to her old Vault. Meanwhile, we would love it if both The Ghoul and Maximus tracked her from afar, leading everyone collectively to some sort of grand reunion. Given just how much time these characters have had separate stories this season, to see them come together — and in a Vault where they currently have another story as well — would be incredibly compelling.

While Amazon of course isn’t saying TOO much now to confirm whether or not our hopes are going to become reality, some new details when it comes to Fallout season 2 episode 7 (per Google) leave us excited for every step of the journey ahead:

You always end up back where you started.

Does this mean that we are actually going to see the return to the Vault? That is possible but at the same time, this may be interpreted more as a thematic state of mind. Consider the idea here that Lucy does choose to give in to some of what Hank wants, and stays in her current situation under his control. This could be somewhat of a reflection of the pilot. Also, there’s a chance that The Ghoul does opt to go it alone again, reverting him back to a rather similar person who we saw at the start of the show, someone eager to find his family but also burn every person he comes into contact with along the way.

What do you most want to see at this point heading into Fallout season 2 episode 7?

Is there any one major event you are especially hoping to see? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back — there are more updates on the way.

