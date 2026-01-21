Fallout season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see Fallout season 2 episode 7 on Prime Video next week, of course there is much to consider! There are only to episodes left this season and by virtue of that, we tend to think there will be chaos around every corner.

So, where do things start here? Well, it makes sense to begin with the fact that The Ghoul and Maximus may now be around each other. It has been a long wait to get to the point here the latter is more connected to the story and yet, here we are to a certain extent. This allows for the chance for some tension, but also to see them both fighting for the same thing. We know that when it comes to The Ghoul, he cares most about his family — but he also does care for Lucy. Does this mean that he will work in order to save her with Maximus’ help?

Of course, for Lucy herself we are imagine that she may still be thrust head-first into a moral crisis as to what is good and bad when it comes to her father’s work. Is it better to take away someone’s self-reliance if they are using it for evil? These are the sort of things that Hank is pitching at her at this point.

The good news here is obviously that there is already a season 3 greenlit at Prime Video and thanks to that, we have the luxury of not having to worry about some plotlines being unattended to. We know that the automation plan is a huge part of this season, but is that going to continue moving into what’s next? We are certainly curious to figure that out.

