Fallout season 2 episode 6: Walton Goggins in The Ghoul’s ‘survival’

Is there a chance that The Ghoul could actually die on Fallout season 2 episode 6 next week? We know it is easy to answer “no.” After all, the character’s regenerative abilities could make him theoretically survive being impaled.

However, at the same time there is another critical thing to remember here — this is not someone who is immortal. Because of that, there is always a chance that something specific could end up killing up. Is this the instance of it happening? For now, that remains to be seen.

Here is what we can say for now about the entire situation — it is something Walton Goggins himself discussed with the producers. Speaking on it further to USA Today, here is what the actor in part had to say:

“We talked about this ad nauseam. The Ghoul is not someone who can live forever. He’s not impervious to dying … So being impaled like this, it can kill him. That’s all I can really say.”

Personally, we just don’t imagine a world in which Fallout wants to cut off one of their biggest stars this early in the show. Sure, we could still get scenes of Cooper in the past, but is that really enough?

In the same interview, Goggins does his best to explain The Ghoul turning on Lucy in the first place for the sake of his family — a decision that leads to him being in this life-or-death crisis in the first place:

“Does the Ghoul betray Lucy? Yes, there’s an argument to be made for that … But he is a quarter-mile from his family. This is a person who feels no regret for anyone or anything. But with Lucy, he does have feelings for her as a human. It was hard. He couldn’t deal with it.”

Ultimately, we do still think this emotional struggle with continue. Even if The Ghoul makes it through this situation, he could still end up trying to help Lucy for this very reason — he may even understand why she lashed out at all.

Do you think that The Ghoul will survive the events of Fallout season 2 episode 6?

