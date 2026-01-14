Fallout season 2 episode 6 spoilers: After the betrayal…

When it comes to the story of Lucy and the Ghoul in particular, we certainly feel like Fallout season 2 episode 6 matters a great deal. After all, just think about what we just saw! Walton Goggins’ character is showing that he will do whatever he can for the sake of his family, and that includes trading away his rather recent travel companion.

The betrayal here stings, mostly because Lucy and The Ghoul were actually starting to get along to a certain extent. Now, however, she is back in her father’s clutches thanks to the final scene of episode 5. She certainly has a bone to pick with Hank, but is she even going to have a chance to do that?

Before we go too much further here, we do of course think that The Ghoul has a lot more story to tell; you can’t kill someone like him easily, even if you impale them. For Lucy, the question now becomes just how much she will be able to benefit from everything that she has learned in the Wasteland. Also, will The Ghoul come back for her? We know that he did so when it comes to the Legion, but times are different now and he has his own priorities to think about.

Now if there is a challenge Fallout needs to meet in the remaining three episodes of the season, it is the rest of the other storylines. Goggins and Ella Purnell remain the strongest part of the story overall, and we are waiting to see some of the other parts of the narrative roped in further, whether it be Maximus or everything that has transpired back at the Vault. Sure, there is a season 3 to potentially tie up more of these loose ends, but why wait when there is some great stuff that you can deliver to viewers first?

