Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 24, 2026?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We were lucky to get the show back after a holiday hiatus seven days ago — so do we have more good news to share now?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share that the answer is “yes.” Not only are we going to be seeing an episode in just a matter of hours, but we have a pretty good sense of what is ahead! In the midst of an awards-season campaign for One Battle After Another, Teyana Taylor is going to be hosting the show. Not only that, she will be joined by musical guest Geese.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a preview for this episode that features the host and musical guest alongside cast member Marcello Hernández. We do tend to think that this sets the table for what is ahead with some humor — though it hardly gives away the exact sort of sketches we are going to get.

In general, we do think that it was much easier to predict what a certain amount of the content was going to be last season, if for no other reason than that there were a lot of political headlines and it made sense for them to mention Heated Rivalry somewhere. There is a smaller pool of material here, and that is why in general the second episode in a run of three is always the most challenging. (Here is where we go ahead and mention that the third show in this run is being hosted by Alexander Skarsgard, something that does make us very-much excited due to his comedic timing.)

