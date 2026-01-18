Saturday Night Live delivers Harry Potter – Heated Rivalry spoof

We had a feeling that Saturday Night Live was going to take on Heated Rivalry at some point … and it is fair to say they did.

With that being said, did we ever anticipate a spoof that featured the characters through the lens of a college-themed Harry Potter show? The entry point here came via the upcoming HBO show themed around the property. (They did specify pretty early on that these versions of Harry and Ron were much older than the original books, if you were concerned.)

Every single thing about this sketch was funny — and also gloriously inappropriate at the same time. You can always tell what sketches the writers are really eager to put together. The one-liners were glorious, as was using Quidditch as a stand-in for hockey. Also, whoever thought that Jason Momoa needed to make a random cameo as Hagrid? We talked earlier about how Sabrina Carpenter is an ultimate SNL nerd for all of the cameos she makes, but we tend to think you can throw Momoa in here as well.

This sketch in summation really showed what the series does best — take a popular property and from there, find a unique angle in order to poke fun at it. This is one of those things that is often easier said than done, but so glorious when the writers can pull it off. This managed to both spoof Heated Rivalry while also paying tribute to its success.

In the end, we tend to think that a lot of people will be looking up “Heated Wizardry” overnight. It is really the only sketch from the first third of the show that has legitimate potential to go viral.

What did you think about Saturday Night Live deciding to take on both Heated Rivalry and Harry Potter at the same time?

