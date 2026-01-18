Saturday Night Live: Jeremy Culhane plays the new JD Vance

Tonight’s Saturday Night Live was the first new episode of the calendar year — because of that, there was more time to consider the cold open. Did we have a chance to see something great, or just a regurgitation of political highlights from the last several days?

To the surprise of no one, SNL did kick things off with a Donald Trump sketch, one that featured him talking about the events of the past several days. What was most notable here was the introduction of a new JD Vance in Jeremy Culhane. Bowen Yang played the part of the Vice President before, but they needed someone new to take on the part.

So how did Jeremy do? Honestly, the show did not really give him a whole lot of material. Basically, the writers just set him up so that James Austin Johnson could do more ridiculous stuff. We hope that this changes in due time, especially since we appreciate the opportunity for an actual cast member gets to be able to do the impression. That is something that the show has done a better job at over the past several months, and that includes getting Colin Jost to actually play Pete Hegseth. (Ironically, Jost is so good at this that it makes us wish that he was around for more sketches beyond just doing Weekend Update.)

Insofar as comedy goes, we can’t exactly recommend this cold open for repeat viewing. There are occasionally some funny moments in SNL’s political spoofs, but the problem here is that the truth is so hard to believe at times, it makes the job of the writers that much harder.

