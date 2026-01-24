Criminal Record season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about a Criminal Record season 2 premiere date before January is over?

We certainly would understand at this point if there are people out there starting to feel a bit impatient regarding the future of the Peter Capaldi – Cush Jumbo crime drama. Filming has been done for a rather long time and when you think about the nature of this particular show, you would almost expect that there would not be some extremely long post-production period here.

As a matter of fact, we even know what the story for season 2 is already about! Just take a look below:

In season two, June is the senior officer on the scene when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protesters. The violent clash leaves a young man dead and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice. It seems as if her best hope is Daniel, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs, but to get his help, she will have to accept a dangerous bargain.

In the end, there may be two reasons why we do not have a Criminal Record return date yet, and why we may still be waiting potentially for a while.

1. Apple could be looking for the right spot in the schedule in order to air it, as there is a pretty deliberate chess game that they do in order to find the right spots for some of their shows.

2. There is a chance that the premise for this season is a little too close to real-life events — remember that Apple has another show in The Savant that is on hold at present for this reason..

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Record season 2 when it airs?

