Watson season 3 future unclear amidst CBS renewal reveals

Earlier this week the folks at CBS renewed quite a few of their primetime shows — however, Watson is still waiting in the wings. So what is going on here, and does the Morris Chestnut show still have any hope for the future?

The first thing that we should note at this point is that the lack of a renewal at this point does not mean it is canceled. However, there is clearly some work to be done in order to get it back.

Here is what we can say right now about the live + same-day ratings: They leave a little bit to be desired. Since its move to Monday nights, Watson is averaging a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also just over 2.5 million viewers. These numbers are down more than 50% versus the season 1 average. That said average was a little inflated because of a special post-football airing, but the majority of those episodes still posted more than a 0.2 rating in the demo and then 4 million viewers.

If there is a glimmer of hope…

It is the simple fact that moving into March, the series is going to be airing after new episodes of both the big-time hit Tracker and Y: Marshals. In theory, that is a good lineup that will help to make it successful. However, at the same time you really just have to hope that viewers come back, and we do not want to sit here and say that anything is guaranteed.

Will streaming numbers for a show like this still matter? We tend to think so but at the same time, we’re well-aware of the fact that live + same-day viewership is critical thanks to advertising money.

Do you want to see a Watson season 3 renewal happen over at CBS?

