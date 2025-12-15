Watson season 2 episode 11 return date over at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a Watson season 2 episode 11 return date? What about a larger look to the future?

There is some bad news that we do have to share within this piece and honestly, it makes more sense to get that out there sooner rather than later. Tonight marks the last episode of the calendar year for the Morris Chestnut series, and the plan at present is to bring it back on Sunday, March 1 (a new night!) at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. It will be joined there by Tracker and then the new Yellowstone spin-off show Y: Marshals.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve laid all of this out, let’s go ahead and answer a couple of other Watson burning questions.

1. Why is it moving back to Sunday nights? – The simplest answer we can give here is that CBS is putting the FBI spin-off CIA on Mondays after the flagship, a move that does make logistical sense. Watson as a show did fare better on Sundays, so this may be a better move for all parties.

2. Why is the show off the air for so long? – Blame sporting events and awards shows the most for this. The NFL makes it really hard for the network to counterprogram until after the Super Bowl and for 2026, you are also adding in here the presence of the Winter Olympics. These are things that pose insurmountable ratings challenges.

The silver lining

A lot of early indicators have suggested that Watson could have as many as 20 episodes this season, which means that there is a lot more story to come — and with that, there is infinitely more content to look forward to. We will have to wait and see what some of that looks like, as it may be February before any further details about episode 11 are revealed.

What do you most want to see moving into Watson season 2 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







