NCIS season 23 episode 10 spoilers: A Bishop, Torres reunion!

Just in case you needed some sort of reminder that NCIS season 23 episode 10 is going to be all sorts of epic, here is a reminder. Thanks to some new intel that CBS has shared about Ellie Bishop’s return, we can happily confirm that she and Nick Torres are going to be around each other once more.

First and foremost, let’s note that per Entertainment Weekly, the title for this episode is “Her.” That feels like a follow-up in some ways to “She,” the story that marked the first clues that Ziva David was still out there and alive.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

The aforementioned website also shares the official synopsis for what is ahead:

“On her first NCIS: Elite mission, Knight is given orders to hunt down and arrest Eleanor Bishop after the former member of the NCIS team is designated a wanted cyber-terrorist. In need of someone to trust, Bishop turns to Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and the two come face to face for the first time since she abruptly left nearly five years ago.”

Cast member Rocky Carroll is directing these episodes, so why not go ahead and hear more from the actors themselves?

Emily Wickersham – “I’m so excited to return to an old family that I love so much. Excited to return as Bishop, as the new Bishop, who’s gone off and lived a new life. Who’s come back with a bit more baggage and added complexity. It was really fun to be in a very familiar environment with very new dynamics. The episode is a bit of a love letter, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Wilmer Valderrama – “Being on set with Emily has always felt like a great collaboration that makes it easy to create grounded and exciting opportunities for our characters. I’m grateful we get to revisit the energy that is this duo. And without giving anything away about this awesome episode, Torres would say… ‘Bishop, you’ve got some explaining to do.'”

We do not believe that this Bishop storyline is going to last more than one episode, but it’s hard to know what the future holds! There is certainly still room for more surprises when the dust settles…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS right now, including the season 24 renewal

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 episode 10 when it finally arrives?

Are you glad to see some Bishop – Torres confirmation? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







