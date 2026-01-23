The White Lotus season 4: Haley Lu Richardson open to return

Is there any chance at all that Haley Lu Richardson becomes the returning cast member for The White Lotus season 4? Let’s just say that on paper, the move makes a ton of sense.

Why is that? Well, for starters, it is really just a matter of mapping out what we know about the story itself. Through the first few seasons, the story of Tanya’s life (and death) is the only one that feels fully continuous. Greg played a major part of season 3 in Thailand, and Belinda was there looking for answers before eventually being paid off in return for her silence. Richardson’s Portia is really one of the few characters left out there who could still fight for answers, mostly because she was around in season 2 (pictured above) when her then-boss was killed.

While we have heard about some season 4 cast members already, none of them have played a part on the series before. Nonetheless, Richardson does seem to be interested in a reprisal. Just see what she had to say on the subject to Deadline:

“I just think that’s a hilarious question … People are like, ‘Would you do it if they asked you back?’ Obviously, I don’t think there’s a single one of us that probably wouldn’t … Mike [White] is a genius. I really trust him. Portia has her moments, but I have empathy for her, and I’d play her again.”

Now, the future of the character really does come down to some of White’s own storytelling interests. What we know at present is that season 4 is going to be set in France, and that production is going to kick off later this year. We know that there are likely still multiple roles to be revealed, and they could include local talent to play some of the staff.

