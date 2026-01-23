Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS, January 23, 2026?

Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS? We know that we have been eagerly awaiting something more from Morena Baccarin and the cast ever since it went off the air more than a month ago. Are we about to dive back in?

Well, in a word, no. As great as it would be to celebrate the show once more, we are unfortunately stuck waiting for a little while longer. The plan at present is for new episodes to air in late February, meaning that we are still several weeks away from getting something more. It is our hope that within the next couple of weeks, a few more details are going to be revealed on what is ahead — and with that, we hope that there will be some resolution to the death-defying cliffhanger we just saw.

Even though this midseason wait is long, there is undoubtedly quite a bit to look forward to if you are a Sheriff Country fan. We are talking here about new cases, possible cliffhangers with Fire Country, and then also opportunities to see relationships grow and develop. We also do have an opportunity to celebrate here the rather-simple fact that a season 2 has already been greenlit, meaning that the writers do not have to spend much time being worried about not having a lot of loose ends tied together in the finale.

In general, we can only sit back and hope that we get some legitimate surprises the rest of the way — and that this universe continues to feel like a living, breathing town in the same way that Edgewater is almost always described.

