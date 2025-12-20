Is Christopher Gorham leaving Sheriff Country? Is Travis dead?

Is Christopher Gorham leaving Sheriff Country following season 1 episode 9? It is clear that the writers wanted us to have a cliffhanger — and let’s just say that this one is big.

After all, in the closing minutes of the episode a blackout caused Mickey and other characters to deal with temporary darkness, something that was seemingly used to set up an attack. Then, Morena Baccarin’s character got the call that Travis had been shot. Will he survive? Why did it have to be him? We have to wait until late February to find out.

For now, though, we can say that there is no direct evidence that the Covert Affairs alum will be leaving the series, do you do not have to worry about that. Speaking to TV Insider about the character’s fate, here is what showrunner Matt Lopez had to say:

Well, it hangs in the balance and at an extremely emotional time where he is just on the heels of confessing to Mickey how he’s still in love with her and wants them to have another go at it. And Mickey is, I think, thinking about it and it’s obviously very, very dramatic. It’s a big, important — it’s essentially a two-part episode, so folks will have to tune in to our Episode 10.

But look, I think you have to expose characters to jeopardy, right? I think it keeps the stakes alive, it grounds the show. It’s real life when you have characters dealing in law enforcement, and even though Travis isn’t, poor Travis is really in the wrong place at the wrong time when that goes down. But I think the B side, the way the story will unravel in the back half of the season will have really emotional ramifications for not just Mickey, but for Skye [Amanda Arcuri], for Boone [Matt Lauria]. This siege episode and what’s happening will really bind our characters together in, I think, a way that they’ve never been before. The first half of the season, we started off, as you well recall, with Boone investigating Skye for Brandon’s murder. And if they can survive long enough, I think our heroes will emerge stronger for it.

Given that Sheriff Country already has a season 2 renewal, don’t be shocked if there is another cliffhanger come finale time. This is just how this franchise works!

What did you think about Sheriff Country season 1 episode 9, especially that Travis cliffhanger?

