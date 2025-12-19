Sheriff Country season 1 episode 10 return date: ‘Crucible, Part 2’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to learn more about Sheriff Country season 1 episode 10, including when it airs?

Well, the first thing we can really share here is a mixture of good and bad news. The good is that there is a lot of the Morena Baccarin show still to come and with it already being renewed for a season 2, you do not have to worry about the long-term future. Unfortunately, in the short-term the series is going to be off the air for a good while — namely until we get around to Friday, February 27.

So what gives with this? You may recognize that this is a significantly longer hiatus than we typically see CBS shows have during midseason, and there is one simple explanation for it: The Winter Olympics. These are going to start in early February and clearly, the network does not want to bring Sheriff Country on the air in January only to take it off again for a really long time. By the time it returns, we imagine that there will be a lot of consecutive episodes for a good chunk of the season, save perhaps for a break due to college basketball.

It is too early to share any official details now regarding episode 10. However, at the same time it is fair to say that “Crucible, Part 2” is going to be the title given what we’ve got tonight. There is almost certainly a cliffhanger at the end of part 1, so the writers are going to have a lot to pay off … and also some stories to introduce that could carry forward through much of the rest of the season.

