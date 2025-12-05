Sheriff Country renewed for season 2 at CBS!

While you wait for the latest episode of Sheriff Country to arrive at CBS, let’s just say that we have more news about the future. Season 2 is coming!

This week, the network announced the renewal for the Morena Baccarin spin-off show, noting audience growth in the timeslot. This is clearly a vote of confidence for the revamped Friday lineup, and these also mark some of the earliest renewals that we have received for any show in the 2025-26 TV season.

In a statement, here is some of what Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, had to say about the series coming back for more:

“Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits, with audiences quickly embracing BOSTON BLUE and SHERIFF COUNTRY across broadcast and streaming … These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera that make these series truly stand out.”

There are a lot of advantages that come with the renewal being announced so early but in general, we tend to think the biggest advantage here is the opportunity that it presents to deliver something huge at the end of season 1. There is zero pressure to tie up loose ends and instead, you can simply offer up something really tantalizing to keep people excited.

Beyond this, we of course think it is useful for the audience to know that the show is coming back. Thanks to this, no one has to waste any time wondering whether or not the series is coming back; instead, you can just sit back and enjoy the rest of the season as episodes roll in — including the multiple installments airing through the month of December.

