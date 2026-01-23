American Idol season 24 to introduce social media voting

If you wanted another reason to be curious about American Idol season 24 heading into it, we have it courtesy of voting.

One of the things that the producers here and ABC are trying to be cognizant of in real time is trying to find audiences wherever they air. They’ve managed this to some success with Dancing with the Stars, and now they are also trying it here. According to Deadline, one of the major shifts heading into the new season is bringing in social-media voting for the first time.

Speaking to the aforementioned website, showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick notes that this is something she has wanted to do on the reality-competition series for some time. This really comes down to finding the right way to capture attention:

We have to meet the audience where they are. Back in 2002 when the show began, texting was the new hot thing. We also have to meet the technology where it is, as well … We want to make it as easy as possible for people to vote for their favorites, weigh in from their couch with their second screen, in real time. If we can get Gen Alpha and Gen Z to weigh in a little bit more in the easiest way possible, that’s very exciting. It could tip the scale. Trends are always different.”

It may sound silly but there is a lot of logic to this. A lot of viewers will not want to deviate from their social-media app of choice during the show to then vote on a separate website or somewhere else. Having it easy and streamlined could lead to more activity and active debates. At the very least, it helps to present popularity to the masses — and we do tend to think that this matters.

