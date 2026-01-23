The Traitors US season 4 episode 6: Ron Funches reacts to banishment

This past episode of The Traitors US season 4 was arguably the best of the season but at the same time, also more emotional. We saw the departure of Ron Funches as a Faithful, something that was a long time coming … but mostly because of the other players.

As Ron himself clocked in brilliant fashion last night, he for some reason was villainized for getting out Porsha Williams despite her giving him plenty of reason to target her. Meanwhile, Colton Underwood pushed for both Michael Rapaport and Tiffany Mitchell and in the end, was not quite treated the same. Heck, Eric Nam insisted he heard Tiffany’s laugh and nobody is after him at all! It has been frustrating to watch him go on this journey where he is constantly getting hit with more suspicion than others and in that way, it may have been relief for him to finally be banished.

Based on what Funches said on Instagram, it absolutely feels that way and then some. While sharing an autism diagnosis that he learned about as a result of the show, he also added the following:

So thankful to [The Traitors] for putting me in a position to learn about myself and learn about others. My time on Traitors was like the movie Oppenheimer: thrilling, sad, a lot of talking, and by half way thru I knew I’d rather just be home. Be kind to each other.

We do feel like Ron’s exit is going to create some indirect chaos moving forward, largely because there have been so many people inexplicably focused on him. With him gone now, are they going to be forced to look more at each other. That is at least how we are viewing the situation at this point.

