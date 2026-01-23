The Traitors US season 4 episode 7 preview: The Cursed Amulet

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Traitors US season 4 episode 7 on Peacock next week, there is one twist that clearly stands out. We are talking here, of course, about the Cursed Amulet, the very thing that will allow the Traitors to murder in plain sight.

So how does this work? Well, the first person who touches said amulet gets taken out, and this is what makes this so complicated. Lisa Rinna has already said that she would love to wear it, but is she really going to murder the person she wants? In theory, that would be Colton Underwood, but the problem there is that he is so obviously going after her that it could bring even more heat in her direction. The other issue here is that Colton may not even tough said amulet, even if she tries to get him to do so!

In general, the main storyline at the heart of this next episode is the showdown between Colton and Lisa; however, do not discount anything with Rob here. The Love Island USA alum is going to have to work overtime to get both Lisa and Candiace back on his side after he voted to send Lisa packing; it was a move meant to preserve his alliances, but would anyone be that mad at him if he got Ron out? Personally, we do not think so in the slightest. It may end up being a pretty big miscalculation on his part.

In the end, we do think that the action the rest of the season will be pretty top-notch. For most of the first six episodes, we saw a real sense of unity among all the Traitors. Now, a lot of that is out the window but at the same time, they will have to still find ways to work together.

