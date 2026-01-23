The Traitors US season 4 episode 6: Who was banished?

Before we get too far into our take on The Traitors US season 4 episode 6, let’s go ahead and give the series a good bit of credit. After all, they found a way to inject a good bit of drama into events that may have otherwise been fairly predictable.

After all, going into this episode it felt fairly obvious that Ron Funches was next on the pecking order. He was someone who had been a target ever since the Porsha vote, and it was good on him for at least calling out the hypocrisy behind it. Why was he villainized for making a wrong decision, only for Colton to get a little more of a pass? Colton did at least face a little more heat this time around, but it still was not enough to take him out of the game.

In the end, Ron ended up leaving the game as a Faithful, with Mark Ballas being the final vote to send him out. He predicted it was coming, and even said some goodbyes to everyone else in the game before doing so.

The real meat of the episode

We absolutely adore Ron and have for ages, but it really feels like this was the natural end to his story this season — in part because of how the other players were treating him. Now, we are in a really curious spot where the Traitors may be fracturing. Rob refused to vote Ron out and instead, through a little heat on his fellow Traitor Lisa Rinna — who Colton is already after. Now, he has to do some damage control there, and it’s a precarious spot since he was playing a great under-the-radar game, even as a Traitor.

With all of this in mind, it may be easy to say at this point that Candiace is now in prime position to make it super-far; after all, nobody is saying her name at all!

