Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 9: Did Richard Webber survive?

We knew tonight on Grey’s Anatomy, there was a lot of emotional stuff from top to bottom — including Richard Webber’s fate. We knew that he was going to be going through major surgery for his prostate cancer, and anytime you go through something like this, you have to worry about the future of the patient. Add to this the fact that James Pickens Jr. is one of the last original cast members here; we certainly did not want to see him go anywhere!

Luckily, we are pleased to see that Webber is sticking around. As a matter of fact, we appreciate the fact that the show did not string along the drama there that much. A lot of this episode was not about whether or not Richard would die. Instead, it revolved more around him trying to deal with the loss of his father and the guilt he had for everything that went down.

We consider this entire story an important reminder that it never matters when you are in your life; there is always a chance to learn something more about yourself. We are used to Richard being a voice of authority, or being someone who can even be stubborn. Yet, here he was at his most vulnerable, combating the past while also figuring out how he wants to embrace things moving forward.

When he got out of surgery, the first person he spoke to was Bailey, who absolutely was happy to see him around. She went to get Catherine, and Webber made a commitment almost right away to be there for some other patients. This will hopefully be the end of some of his struggles for now; also, we can only hope it is a new beginning.

What did you think about the events of Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 9?

