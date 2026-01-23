Reacher season 4 premiere date: The reason for a wait?

If you have not heard the very-much-good news already, filming on Reacher season 4 has already been completed. By virtue of that, a different part of the process has started for the Prime Video hit. As of right now post-production is underway, which can take several months since there are a number of difficult action scenes that have to be put together.

However, is this the only reason why we will be waiting for a while to see Alan Ritchson and the rest of the cast back? Hardly, as there is another specific thing that is worth looking at right now.

If there is one thing that has been clear for a while, it is that Amazon is looking to expand the Reacher world however they can. That includes a spin-off featuring Maria Sten’s character of Neagley, which was actually filmed prior to season 4. That is a show that is going to premiere first, and we do tend to think there will be some sort of decent break between it and the flagship coming back. That makes it so much easier for them to have the universe around as often as possible.

So ultimately, the wait will season 4 will revolve in part on Prime Video wanting to get the other show out there — beyond that, though, they need to find a spot in the schedule that makes sense for it alongside all of their other hits. They want there to be reasons for viewers to subscribe every single month, so they cannot just jam one big show directly alongside some others.

Is there a chance that we could see season 4 this year?

In theory sure but if that happens, we tend to think it will be close to the end of the year! Early 2027 is also in play.

