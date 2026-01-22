Survivor season 51 renewal confirmed before season 50 premiere

While it may not be that much of a surprise to anyone out there, we are rather pleased to say the following: Survivor 51 is very much coming to CBS!

Today, the folks at the network indicated that more of the long-running franchise is coming, and having that news out here is pretty important given the filming timeline. More than likely, this season (and possibly season 52) will be filmed while Survivor 50 is on the air. These seasons are often shot fairly close to each other for the sake of production convenience. We have yet to hear anything that indicates that the setting will move away from Fiji; meanwhile, we also tend to believe that Jeff Probst is staying put as host and executive producer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR reviews!

So are there some things that we would consider for season 51 if we were behind the scenes? Certainly, with the biggest one being to revert to doing some sort of unique theme again. While we do not love the 26-day format of the show, we do not think that is going to change. What you can at least do is something to make the seasons stand out from each other a little bit more, which has been an issue over the past few years.

Could we have another one with returning players soon? We would love that, especially since there are a number of people who were passed over for 50 who would be great on the show again. However, that’s not something that is confirmed right now and it would be surprising to have returnees in back-to-back seasons. We would look potentially at a Second Chance format or something in the ilk for season 52 and if not then, maybe one of the two seasons after it (provided the show is still around, but we tend to think it will be).

Related – See more details about Survivor 50 now, including our take on the latest promo

What do you want to see moving into a possible Survivor 51?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







