Survivor 50 promo features a major Mike White regret

During this weekend’s NFL broadcast, we had a chance to see a brand-new Survivor 50 preview. With that, what did we end up learning from it?

Well, first and foremost, the latest promo seemed to serve to answer one big question: What is driving some of these players to come back and compete? Well, for The White Lotus creator and David vs. Goliath alum Mike White, it seems to be a regret that he has regarding the last final Tribal he was a part of — one where he admits that he “chickened out.”

What does that mean exactly? We’re honestly curious to know but from where we stand, we wonder if he feels as though he took his foot off the gas more than he should have. As for whether or not it would have mattered, that is a different story — he lost in a 7-3-0 vote. Interestingly enough, this season has another alum from his season in Angelina, and her presence there could end up making Mike more of a target. (He is also a strategic threat — even though he is a celebrity, you do not want to lose sight of the fact that he is a really good player.)

This said promo also dipped into a couple of other things, starting off with Colby reminiscing about the 25 years that have more or less passed since his first appearance back in the Australian Outback. Meanwhile, Cirie discusses her desire to compete versus the best, which she has actually done on multiple occasions already. She is clearly the best player to never win in our mind, so is this going to be the season that gets her the long-deserved victory? Time will tell.

