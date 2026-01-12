Survivor 50 will have live finale, Jeff Probst confirms

After several weeks’ worth of speculation, we now have confirmation that one exciting Survivor element from the past is back for season 50. By that, we mean the live finale and reunion show.

During tonight’s broadcast of the Golden Globes, the big news was confirmed by Jeff Probst during a promo. This means that you will see a better reflection of the full game from the players a part of Survivor 50, and it gives us one more thing to look forward to.

For those who do need more of a proper finale, the last “live finale / reunion” that we received was back during season 40 a.k.a. Winners at War, which was done remotely because of the pandemic. For all of the New Era seasons that followed, the show has opted to do a short, pre-taped reunion in which the players spoke about the game right after the final votes were read in Fiji. The selling point of this was you got the temperature of everyone in the moment, but it also felt like a cost-cutting measure that made these finales feel less like important events.

Now, we have one more thing to be excited for — the problem is that season 50 is still not premiering until we get around to late February. Odds are, there are going to be more surprises leading up to that! We recognize that so far, the reaction to many of the reveals have been somewhat mixed. We are for the most part thrilled about the cast, but at the same time, it is fair to question certain decisions — take the injection of random celebrities like Mr. Beast and Jimmy Fallon into the mix. Is the show trying to do a little more than it has to?

