Survivor 50 preview: Who are some of the darkhorse contenders?

Can you believe that we are just a month away from the Survivor 50 premiere? It has been a long time coming and with us almost at the finish line, we do want to center in on one big discussion: Who could actually win the game?

There are going to be some obvious favorites coming into the season, whether it be a Cirie Fields, a Christian Hubicki, or even a recent player like Rizo. Meanwhile, there will be attention around some nostalgic names like Colby and Jenna, who are identified so much with the early part of the show’s history.

So who are the real darkhorse contenders here out of the remainder of the group? Let’s just say that for now, there are three people in particular we are monitoring.

Emily Flippen – She could have easily been thought of as the landmark new-era strategist, but we do think she is being a little bit overshadowed ahead of this season. She could be seen as a solid number or, if she pairs up with other strategists, be a part of a formidable alliance.

Tiffany Nicole Ervin – The hilarious thing is that we’ve always felt she would do better on a season where she didn’t have Q around … only for Q to be a part of this season. So long as he leaves the game far before her, we do think that there’s a good chance she can fly under the radar to some extent.

Rick Devens – It honestly does feel crazy to call Rick a darkhorse given that he’s such a big personality; yet, he’s not going to be considered a physical threat like a Jonathan, won’t have an immediate target on him like Mike White, and is not a winner like Kyle. He also came really close to winning his first time around.

Could there be more? Sure, but that depends on where the tribes stack up.

Who do you think are the big darkhorse contenders entering Survivor 50?

