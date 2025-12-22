Survivor 50 preview: Can Cirie Fields finally pull off a win?

We know that there are a lot of fun narratives to think about heading into Survivor 50 on CBS, but Cirie Fields has to be one of them!

After all, consider how her resume is pretty unimpeachable as one of the best to ever play. If you include Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World, this will be her sixth time playing this format after Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains, and Game Changers. She’s basically played the game more than anyone ever! Season 20 was the only time she didn’t make the jury and every other time, she was close to the end. There are multiple seasons, in fact, where she was one Tribal Council away from being in those final chairs.

So can In the Hands of the Fans be the season that puts her over the top? Well, we do think there are things going both for her and against her entering the game.

What helps her – We do think it is useful she’s on a season with three winners, so she may not be the first person targeted as a result. She’s also a really unique player in that she’s incredibly strategic but will show loyalty to certain people within the game. She’s a very-good ally and really collaborative, and you need people like that.

What hurts her – She’s never been a force in challenges, so that may hurt her early on. Her reputation does make her a threat, and at this point, she shown herself to be beatable in fire-making challenges close to the end. Still, we’re not sure it makes sense to bring her that close, mostly because if she does make it to final three, she’s an automatic winner in our eyes.

One thing that is rather interesting to us is that Cirie, despite playing recently, still may be thought of as an old-school player. Who will she bond with out there?

What are you hoping to see from Cirie Fields heading into Survivor 50?

