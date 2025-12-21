Survivor 50 preview: Will the old-schoolers find any footing?

Given that Survivor 50 is such a landmark season on CBS, we would understand anyone out there who wanted the show to lean more into nostalgia.

So what are we getting here instead? Well, there are only two contestants on the season from the pre-All Stars era, and that includes Jenna Lewis (season 1) and Colby Donaldson (season). Both here on the first All-Star season, and neither has played since Heroes vs. Villains. That is a long time away for a game like this!

Now if you are wondering why there aren’t more old-school contestants, we tend to think it is a couple of things. A lot of early contestants are much older now and may be in different parts of their lives. Meanwhile, there are a number of them who may not be well-remembered outside of diehard fans. Rupert Boneham apparently was not asked, and whether Boston Rob ever plays again is to be determined. We are really sad that Sean Rector isn’t out there, but he’s long been forgotten. The same goes for Vecepia.

For Jenna and Colby, they are entering Survivor 50 at a disadvantage because they probably do not know many of the other contestants, who likely have cliques and relationships with each other. Colby was at least on a tribe at one point with Cirie and he played on the same season as Coach, but how helpful will that actually be? They will have to really rely on the idea that they are great for alliances and super-loyal to those they work with. If they can do that and then start playing hard, all power to them.

What we will say is this: If either party makes it to the end and plays a rather solid game, they could easily get a lot of jury votes. Just from a storytelling perspective alone, it would make so much sense to honor them.

