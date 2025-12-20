Survivor 50: How will Savannah, other winners fare?

There are a lot of interesting players in the mix for Survivor 50 on CBS, but why not take a moment to discuss the champs? Now that Savannah has been confirmed to be a part of the season, she joins Kyle and Dee as the three people among the cast with $1 million under her belt.

Of course, we know from past seasons that being a former winner in an all-star season is tough going. Back in the original All-Stars, it made you a huge threat. Sandra Diaz-Twine is the only former winner (at least on the US version of the show) to win a season where there are non-winners in the mix. You have so much to overcome, but who has the best chance? We do think this is a fun exercise to break down for a moment.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR reviews!

Kyle – Given that season 48 was the last season these contestants will have watched before hitting the beach, we honestly think that he is facing more of an uphill battle than the other two. His game is fresh in everyone’s mind, and he proved that he can keep secrets and scheme with the best of them. We also think it really hurts him that he is on the season with two others from his season, including a super-close partner of his in Kamilla.

Savannah – It’s a good and bad thing at the same time that no one has seen her game. There is a massive fear of the unknown when a player steps into a season like she is, and she could be a target because of that. However, so long as she and Rizo are on different tribes, she may not be as big a target in the early going, and she has shown herself to be really effective in a lot of different challenges.

Dee – We honestly consider her the best winner of the entire new era, and we honestly think she is the most set up at this point. She won’t be as immediately remembered as Kyle, and unlike Savannah, she doesn’t have any sort of question mark around her game. She proved herself in season 45 to be adaptable and strong in multiple facets of the game. It’s going to be hard for any former winner to repeat with this field, but she has the best chance.

Related – Here’s what to expect in the Survivor 50 premiere

Out of the three winners in Survivor 50, who do you think has the best chance?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, be sure to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







