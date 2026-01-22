The Traitors UK season 4 episode 11: A Rachel cliffhanger!

We had a feeling that The Traitors UK season 4 episode 11 was going to set up the finale in a big way — yet, even still, there is no way that we could have seen all of this coming!

After all, Thursday’s penultimate episode ended in a particularly shocking way, one that could set up a finale in which Rachel is conceivably gone. It is crazy that both her and Stephen have been able to make it this far, especially since Stephen has had so much heat on him for the vast majority of the past several weeks. It is also a point in the show now where roundtables get tense and tie votes are a bit more frequent.

Now, we do think it is easy to facepalm some of the Faithfuls for the decisions that they have made, and for good reason! There are so many seasons where we bash these people for questionable decision-making, but nothing at this point has come close to what we saw with the celebrities missing on Alan Carr when he made a huge slip-up during the season. (If only Jessie was still there to try to sort some things out…)

Right now, we are at a standstill with Rachel and James, where Stephen has made the decision to not snake her when he had the chance. Was that a wise decision or not? That is where things get interesting, especially since you have that huge sum of money right before you. Is Stephen going to look back at this vote as an enormous mistake? It is crazy to think that one decision, right before the finale, could be the difference between winning and losing.

