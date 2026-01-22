The Rookie season 8 episode 4 spoilers: Will John Nolan leave?

As we get ourselves prepared in order to see The Rookie season 8 episode 4 on ABC next week, is a huge change coming?

Well, if nothing else, we do tend to think that John Nolan has a great deal to think about at this particular point in time. Bailey has a fantastic job offer in Washington DC and because of that, John has to figure out what he wants for his future. Will he actually leave Los Angeles and the job that he worked so hard in order to get?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

For the time being, let’s just say that it is theoretically possible. Speaking here on this further to TV Insider, here is more of what Nathan Fillion had to say:

Well, life throws you curveballs all the time. I think if nothing else, The Rookie is all about that. And Bailey has this incredible job opportunity in D.C., and wanting to be supportive of his wife is a big deal to John. So yeah, he’s looking at yet another change to see what that would be like.

Now, we tend to think that this is a story that is more about reflection than it is results. Given that Fillion is the star of the show, we tend to think that it is extremely unlikely that we’re going to be seeing him leave at this point. Maybe he could go for a while and change his mind? That is something we could see but for now, we really tend to think that a lot of this story is ultimately all about the writers wanting to give people some big decisions to actively think about. There is a lot of the story still to come, and with that, the potential of plenty of twists and turns.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Rookie, including what’s ahead next week

What are you most eager to see heading into The Rookie season 8 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







