The Rookie season 8 episode 4 return date: A timeslot change

There are a couple of things that you should go ahead and note entering The Rookie season 8 episode 4, starting with the fact you’ll be seeing it at a different time than you’re used to.

ABC has already announced that come January 26, the Nathan Fillion police drama is going to be moving to Monday nights, where it will be airing after new episodes of American Idol. What is a bit more interesting to us is that according to TVLine, the show is going to air in that timeslot weekly, and without interruptions, for the remainder of the season. That means that this is a show that will not be going off the air during the Olympics, which we know a lot of networks are afraid of for a myriad of different reasons.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score all sorts of other reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve lined all of that out, why not talk more about the story? If you look below, you can see the full The Rookie season 8 episode 4 synopsis with other insight on what is ahead:

While out in the city, Nolan and Bailey witness a murder in public and immediately spring into action in the hopes of finding the person responsible. Meanwhile, Angela and Wesley have a big life decision that may affect their future.

While it’s beyond terrible to witness a murder in public, it does feel clear from our vantage point what the producers are trying to do here in give Nolan and Bailey something that they can work on together. We know that it can be challenging at times since she has a different job, but this also may show how John operates beyond just his day-to-day life with many familiar faces at the force. We certainly think that there is going to be a lot of action here — though that may often be a given with this show.

What are you most hoping to see heading into The Rookie season 8 episode 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







