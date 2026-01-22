Landman season 3 gets further boost thanks to finale ratings

Just in case you needed a reminder that Landman season 3 is heading to Paramount+ in absolutely incredible shape, we have it for you within!

According to new information obtained by TV Insider, the season 2 finale for the Billy Bob Thornton series ended up drawing 14.8 million worldwide views within its first two days, a massive increase of 70% from the season 1 finale. This show mas managed to do something really unusual in this modern-day TV era, which is something viewers do actually want to watch weekly and then discuss. Given that this is not a complex premise like a Severance or a Pluribus, that makes it all the more successful.

So why has Landman cracked a secret to success here? A lot of it is tied to the fact that you have some big-name stars like Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, and then you have content that alternates between action, drama, relatable stories, and then also things that are outright ridiculous. There is almost always something to discuss, even if that discussion turns negative at certain moments. Also, the fact that you are getting roughly ten episodes once a year means that you’re getting a model of consistency that is rare these days. This is similar to what Taylor Sheridan was also able to do with Yellowstone.

If you are not aware, the third season is slated to kick off production in the spring, with the hope being that it will turn up at some point close to the end of the year. Regrettably, we are still a long ways away from getting any further details. Our hope is simply that we get another batch of episodes that feels different, but also has legitimate surprises.

