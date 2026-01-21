Fallout season 2 episode 6: Is Hank manipulating Lucy?

As we come out of Fallout season 2 episode 6 on Prime Video this week, one thing does feel abundantly clear. We are in a situation here where Hank is doing whatever he can to get through to his duty Lucy that his method of doing things is 100% right.

Remember first and foremost here that this season is largely about this idea of the “automated man,” including whether or not it is something that actually make the world better. Hank showed her his facility, one that featured people from the Legion and all sorts of other places working together in perfect harmony. Automation had created something where there was kindness and uniformity, but does that really matter when you are all fundamentally machines?

Ultimately, Lucy attempted to arrest Hank and for the most part, she was successful in doing so given that Hank indicated to everyone that it was okay. This is her idea of justice and in theory, he does not want to stand in her way.

However, what happens from here on out should prove interesting. Hank is still trying in his own way to show that 1) he can be compliant but 2) what he is doing is truly the right thing. He is turning people from criminals into everyday workers, and is that really a good thing? He is trying to use what Lucy has seen on the outside world against her, but we have to wait and see if that is a thought that sticks long-term.

After all, we do think that many characters are going to be potentially on her way. We don’t tend to think that The Ghoul wanted to sell her out, for example; he just did what he did under the pretense that it would get her closer to his family.

