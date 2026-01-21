Hijack season 2 episode 2, more down in Apple TV outage

Tonight, many viewers out there may be trying their best to watch Hijack season 2 episode 2 — however, there is a big problem. Apple TV, plus a number of other apps that are a part of their overall network, are suffering from intermittent outages.

Is there a specific cause for the problem? Not as reported, but the issue started across some devices earlier today before then branching out to both the TV apps and other assorted projects. Framing it within the context of the Idris Elba series makes sense simply due to it being their biggest show on their service right now, and one that viewers most likely want to check out the moment after it launches.

A part of what makes the outage interesting is that it seems to almost vary based on device. From us personally, we can say that we’ve been able to watch some of the Idris Elba series on one computer, only to get frequent crashes and pausing on the next. We suggest doing some trial-and-error with various browsers or different devices; as is often the case with tech issues, we imagine this will be fixed in a matter of hours.

Here is what you are meant to expect across Hijack season 2 episode 2 overall, if you have not heard too much about it yet:

Sam urges Otto to keep his cool as passengers begin to suspect something is wrong. Police Chief Winter races to mount a response.

Of course, we will have more insight on the issue if it worsens. However, the fact that Apple TV is still working across some platforms gives us hope that all will be resolved soon. (At around 10:45 p.m. Eastern time, we are seeing it become easier to access the service.)

