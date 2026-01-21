Severance season 3 spoilers: Early teases, plus when to expect more

At this point, we do not think it is any secret that Severance season 3 is going to be greatly anticipated no matter when we get it. While it would be nice if there was a smaller wait between seasons, we are still at a place here that we will take whatever we can, ultimately then whenever the powers-that-be choose to hand it over.

For now, we do not imagine getting back to the world of Lumon until we get around to 2027. With that in mind, why not get a small story tease from someone who knows it better than anyone?

Speaking to Us Weekly, earlier this month, showrunner Dan Erickson lifted the current slightly on what at least the goal for the next season will be:

I think there are going to be a ton of moments that surprise people and rile people up, and I think it’s going to be weird and funny, and all of the things that hopefully people continue to love about the show.

Filming is currently set to take place this year and while it would be great to get a lot of updates during production, we imagine that they are going to be few and far between. The best thing that we can hope for is that we’ll get some sort of batch press release that gives us a sense as to the new performers who will be a part of the story. Also, are we still going to see Irving? That character’s future is one of the two biggest mysteries that we’ve got entering the new chapter, with the other one being what is going to happen with Gemma now that she is out on the outside world.

