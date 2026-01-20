Saturday Night Live season 51: Will Jennifer Lawrence return as host?

We recognize that we have a lineup of Saturday Night Live hosts through the end of this month — beyond that, though, the future remains unclear. Could Jennifer Lawrence head back to Studio 8H for another run as host?

For those who are not aware, the actress has not hosted the sketch show in more than a decade and yet, you can argue that she is perfect for it. She’s been known to have a good sense of humor and seems game to even poke fun at herself. Yet, one of the driving forces behind her desire to come back has a lot to do with her struggles the first go-around.

Speaking to Amy Poehler on her Golden Globe-winning Good Hang podcast, Lawrence made it clear what makes her want to give this another go:

“I have to go back and do it again because I had walking pneumonia. I was under a lot of pressure and doing a lot, and I was shooting one of the Hunger Games movies [around the same time] … I was shooting, I think the second one, while doing all of this [awards-season] campaign and I would have to like fly, go to a party, shake hands and then land and [work]. Like, poor me! But I was very tired.”

The idea here would clearly be to get Lawrence at a time when she is not doing a ton of other things, and this is where we would throw out an April / May episode as a possibility. Lorne Michaels should clearly want her given that she is a big star — also, the series needs as much press as it can at present! We would argue that season 51 is hit-or-miss so far. There have been some landmark sketches but at the same time, the series is still dealing with a lot of cast turnover including Bowen Yang, who left in late December.

