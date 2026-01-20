Stick season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we hear more a Stick season 2 between now and the end of January? Of course, we do think there are plenty of reasons for excitement.

Where do we start things off here? Well, it is worth very much noting that there is another season coming for the Owen Wilson golf coming. Production officially kicked off fairly late in 2025, so we are pleased to know that there is a major path forward. We imagine we’ll learn more about both his characters and others in the upcoming season — and honestly, we do tend to think there’s a chance more professional golfers turn up. After all, the series has now aired and because of that, real-life athletes will have more confidence that they are not going to be embarrassed by making an appearance here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

While it would be nice to get a better sense of when Stick season 2 could premiere, this is where we do have to issue the bad news — we do not have a feeling that the streaming service will rush this along. When it comes to their upcoming comedy series, of course Shrinking is coming later this month. After that you’ve got potentially more Ted Lasso in the late spring or summer. Bad Monkey has been in production for a while, so it could also arrive before the golf comedy does.

At this point, we tend to think we won’t be getting much from the world of the golf comedy this month. As a matter of fact, that could carry over through the first half of this year. If we are lucky, we will have a chance to see more of it moving into late 2026 or early 2027. A trailer will probably arrive around a month before the show does.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stick right now

What do you most want to see moving into Stick season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







