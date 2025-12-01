Stick season 2 premiere date: A November 2025 update

With us near the end of November, what better time is there to discuss a Stick season 2 and when the show will premiere?

As you would almost certainly imagine, there are so many different things to talk through here — and we begin by noting that as of right now, a long wait still lies ahead. Filming has yet to start off for the Owen Wilson series but at the same time, it will be in a mere matter of days. That does make it that in theory, we could end up seeing the series back moving into the second half of next year. So much of that may still depend, though, on just how long filming takes and beyond just that, what Apple TV wants for it insofar as a place on their schedule goes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Of course, we do not think that Stick season 2 is going to be fundamentally changing what it is — and also, they really do not need to! The most important thing for them right now is simply that they find a way to offer up the right combination of comedy and then a true-to-life golfing experience. That is really needed in order to create a show that feels reasonably authentic. The first season was really successful and that’s great. Of course, simultaneously we know that this also raises the bar for the second season to be, if possible, somewhere near as good as what we saw the first go-around.

Odds are, we are going to find an exact premiere date for the second season of the show a couple of months before it airs. That should give all of the powers-that-be ample time in order to fully promote it.

What do you most want to see on Stick season 2 when the show eventually returns?

Do you have any predictions when it comes to the overall story here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







