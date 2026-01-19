Daredevil: Born Again season 3: Will Luke Cage appear?

At the time of this writing, we are grateful to know that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is coming this year and that a season 3 is on the way! Could it be too early to talk casting for the latter? In theory, sure … but that does not mean that we are going to stop!

In particular, we do believe that there is room for some discussion when it comes to an appearance from Mike Colter as Luke Cage, especially given that Krysten Ritter is returning for season 2 and he is one of the other super-memorable characters from the Netflix universe. Why wouldn’t the Disney+ show want him?

Of course, Colter cannot sit here and say much of anything regarding his future on Daredevil: Born Again, but some recent comments he made to Shawn Stockman’s On That Note give us hope:

“Listen, I will say this: I’ve had conversations … I would [originally] tell people no, because I actually was like, when it wrapped, ‘I love playing Luke Cage, but I also just [in general] love acting. I love doing different things.'”

The actor then indicated that over time, things have very much changed:

“I would say we’re in a better position to see this come into fruition faster than we think … We’ll see.”

If you want to read into the latter here as some evidence that Colter could actually appear in season 2, we wouldn’t quite blame you! All that really matters to us at this point is that we get to see him again at some point in a story that makes sense. Luke Cage is such a unique character that would be a shame to just see him disappear into the same void as other MCU characters over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

